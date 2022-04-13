UEFA Respect Report 2020/21: Annual review of football social responsibility activities

Each year, the UEFA Respect Report provides a comprehensive insight into how European football’s governing body is supporting positive social change, on and off the pitch – from improving stadium access for people with disabilities and raising awareness of mental health issues, to fighting all forms of discrimination and reducing the environmental impact of UEFA competitions (in the picture, UEFA director of football social responsibility Michele Uva).

The 2020/21 edition is based on the 11 human rights and environmental policies that form the foundations of UEFA’s new football sustainability strategy, approved in December 2021. Download a copy today to see how our social responsibility activities are making a difference across five designated action areas:

UEFA competitions: learn about our Sign for an Equal Game and Cleaner Air, Better Game sustainability campaigns. These leveraged EURO 2020 and the European Under-21 Championship respectively to raise awareness of the impact of discrimination and air pollution.

European football ecosystem: see how Europe’s 55 associations raised their games on sustainability in 2020/21 thanks to UEFA funding support for 46 social responsibility projects.

Multilateral organisations: read how the addition of a fifth pillar called Responsibility to UEFA’s 2019–24 vision for European football paved the way for a series of bilateral agreements with multilateral organisations, each working at the forefront of human rights and sustainability.

Wider society: discover the impact of UEFA competitions on society off the pitch, whether through breaking barriers or making football more accountable for its environmental impact.

Inside UEFA: find out about how our efforts to ensure sustainability lie at the heart of our organisation’s day to day work.

The report also includes statistics, infographics and a timeline of key 2020/21 achievements – the first stage of UEFA’s commitment to better documenting and measuring European football’s progress towards sustainability objectives in 2021/22.

