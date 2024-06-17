Among the unknowable number of people who have been adopted as newborns, there are two camps. Those who feel a kinship with their birth families, and those who don’t.
Many adoptees are happy to live with zero knowledge of their genetic forebears and birth stories. For others, whose past has been purposefully hidden, the need to know becomes an obsession. They spend huge amounts of time and money searching genealogy Web sites and offering DNA samples to hunt down their heritage. They know that many of these searches can end in heartache. Still, they press on.
At some level, every adoptee fills the void of their birth story with a fairy tale and believes that their search will reveal not an ordinary tale of a mother unable to raise a child but a connection to a family that will transport them into a different and fabulous life that they had always imagined.
It never happens.
Except when it does.
The adoptee was American, a consultant and mother of two. In January 2015, at age 49, she composed a message to an Italian man with the subject line “Making contact after 50 years.”
“My name is Nikki Carlson,” she wrote. “I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. I was born on September 21, 1965 to Nannette Cavanagh and [an] unnamed father, and was given up for adoption at birth. Nannette says that you are my father.”
The man who read those words was Mario D’Urso. Mario had lived his life in near perpetual motion, and at 74 had only just begun to slow down.
His thoughts that winter had turned to his legacy. The scion of an aristocratic Neapolitan family, Mario was a banker and senator in Italy who was close to the Agnellis and once worked for Henry Kissinger. His family welcomed Jackie Kennedy on her first trip as First Lady to their villa on the Amalfi Coast, a visit that started a lifelong friendship.
Mario was best known as the face of the European jet set of the 1970s and 1980s. The paparazzi photographed his fling with Princess Margaret in 1978 and flitted like moths around his friendships with Audrey Hepburn, Imelda Marcos, kings, presidents, and tycoons. His constant parties went on till dawn.
In 2011, Vanity Fair honored Mario’s perfectly tailored aesthetic by naming him one of the world’s best-dressed men. By then he was in a relationship with a younger man, though his position in the crustiest layer of the Old World’s upper crust compelled him to keep it discreet.
Until that moment, no one in Italy knew he had a child—not least Mario himself.
“I was born … to Nannette Cavanagh and [an] unnamed father, and was given up for adoption at birth. Nannette says that you are my father.”
If Mario harbored any doubts, he didn’t display them in his e-mail reply. “Dear Nikki, thank you. Will call you in the next few days as I don’t feel well with a terrible flu. Of course will be delighted to see you in Rome. Will keep in touch. Love, Mario”
Love, Mario. For Nikki, the words were electric. She had hoped for this her entire life.
The first whispers of Nikki’s existence appeared in the Italian tabloid press on the day of Mario’s funeral in June 2015. They now call her la figlia segreta—the secret daughter.
The secret daughter has spent her life since then trying to bury that name.
Nikki is well known in Minneapolis for her consulting and public-relations work with lawyers, politicians, and businesses. She has run local and national political campaigns, and for 20 years led the county’s Democratic Party.
What most in her circle don’t realize is that she’s been enmeshed in a transatlantic legal battle with Italy’s aristocratic and political elite, quarreling over an estate valued at 20 million euros.
Many have dismissed the ordeal as a fight over money, but Nikki says that’s never been the point. She wanted the truth to come out.
“My whole existence was based on lies and secrets,” Nikki says. “All of this had to happen.”
A Baby Is Born
MARGARET AND MARIO, blared the headline of London’s Daily Express in August 1978. The queen’s sister had taken refuge on the beach from another troubled relationship, and her host was Mario D’Urso at his family villa in Conca dei Marini, south of Naples. For all the attention paid to it in the press, which D’Urso did little to deflect, the affair itself “was nothing,” says Reinaldo Herrera, husband of designer Carolina and a longtime friend of D’Urso’s.
By then Mario was an international banker with a title, friends in the highest places, and an unquenchable thirst for fun and travel. He probably had little memory of a brief fling he’d had in the mid-1960s with the 20-year-old daughter of a New York politician, while he was studying law at George Washington University. Whether he knew that union would bind the two together forever is unclear.
Nannette Cavanagh’s father was the deputy mayor of New York City. She graduated from an all-girls Catholic high school and was presented by her parents as a debutante in 1962.
But an unwed pregnant daughter was a political liability to a Catholic elected official back then. Mothers giving birth to children “out of wedlock” were such a scandal that by the mid–20th century adoption itself was given an official shroud of secrecy by nearly every state (a practice that only in recent years has begun to be dismantled).
So the young Nannette was whisked off to California, where she gave birth to a daughter at the Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles in September 1965.
Until that moment, no one in Italy knew he had a child—not least Mario himself.
It’s not known where Nikki spent her earliest years, but she was adopted as a two-year-old by a couple in Prior Lake, an outer suburb of Minneapolis. As was customary at the time, a new birth certificate was created, listing her as the daughter of her adopted parents. The original birth certificate, with her birth mother listed and her birth father not, was sealed from view by the state of California.
Nikki’s new parents, who ran a successful construction company, chose adoption after being unable to conceive following their first child. They leaned conservative and favored big-game hunting and gun rights—everything Nikki was not. She grew up in middle-class comfort, but she was miserable.
In the Minnesota River Valley, Nikki’s street ended at a fence, with a field beyond. That was the backdrop of a recurring dream about her birth mother—the woman who would rescue her from the life that she never felt was hers.
“I dreamed that her face would appear in the sky over the trees at that field, and she’d say, ‘Don’t worry, I’m coming to get you.’”
Nikki’s dream wasn’t all fantasy. Only months after the world had feasted on a phony royal romance in Italy, a private investigator was prowling around Minnesota looking for a child.
The investigator called a local lawyer named Paul Thomsen and told him this story: a New York woman had given a newborn up for adoption and now wanted to establish contact. The search had led him to Prior Lake.
In 1979, Thomsen contacted Nikki’s adoptive parents and set up a meeting. But they kept that meeting secret from their then 14-year-old daughter, and didn’t talk about it until she was a mother herself.
Nikki had gotten pregnant in college, at age 20, and in 1990 was a single mom raising a toddler named Victoria. She was more determined than ever to track down information about her birth parents, who now had a granddaughter, but the state of California refused to release her original birth certificate.
Only after Nikki reached that dead end did her adoptive parents reveal the 1979 meeting with Thomsen. Nikki was appalled that they had withheld that information for more than a decade. But this was the breakthrough she had waited for.
She called Thomsen, who told her to write a letter to his client, whom he couldn’t name. After she did so, the lawyer said he would pass it on.
“I dreamed that [my birth mother’s] face would appear in the sky … and she’d say, ‘Don’t worry, I’m coming to get you.’”
A year went by. Then, in 1992, the call from her birth mother finally came.
“I felt triumphant,” Nikki recalls. “My life was going to change. She would love me unconditionally, and open up a whole new world for me.”
Yet these reunions are rarely so simple. Nannette was by then about to marry her third husband, George Herrick, after having children with her first two.
Nikki and Nannette met at a restaurant in New York City in October 1992, and again in April 1993, in Washington, D.C.
Nikki could sense Nannette distancing herself. After their second meeting, Nannette was increasingly hard to reach. Then she told Nikki that she no longer wanted a relationship. Don’t ever call me again, she told her.
Nikki felt as if the air had been pressed out of her lungs. For the second time in their lives, Nannette had decided to push her daughter out. (Nannette Herrick declined repeated requests for comment.)
Who is my father?, she had asked Nannette.
You don’t want to know, came the answer.
Nikki did want to know. It took another 20 years before she learned it.
According to Nikki, in January 2015, one of Nannette’s ex-husbands, Arthur Kreizel, summoned Nikki to his estate in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, saying he had recently suffered a stroke and didn’t want to take the name of her father to the grave. She booked a flight immediately and later that day stood before him in his villa. It was there she first heard the name Mario D’Urso.
The pages and pages of Google search results about Mario were both astonishing and affirming. Nikki felt far more kinship to this man than to her birth mother. (Nannette was by then ensconced in the social circles of Newport, Rhode Island, retired from P.R., and busy entering her wire fox terrier in dog shows.)
The next six months are burned into Nikki’s memory. It started with a phone call from Mario a week after her e-mail. He wanted to see her right away.
Nikki flew to Milan in March, her earliest opportunity. They arranged to meet for lunch in the lobby of a hotel near the Duomo. He walked in, and she fell into his arms. Two strangers, one 74, one 49, embracing in a hotel lobby.
Over lunch, Nikki asked him if he knew he had a daughter. He said he knew there had been a pregnancy, but nothing else. He had thought, over the years, that he might have a child somewhere in the world.
“I think so,” he said.
After a week, Victoria joined Nikki in Milan. Mario introduced them to his many relatives and friends as his daughter and granddaughter. For all his well-publicized dalliances with famous women, Mario was a lifelong bachelor with no other children.
Their main handler was an assistant to Mario. Outside the presence of his employer, Nikki says that his helpful manner vanished and his skepticism about these newfound family members was palpable.
Muted in the beginning, that hostility among some of Mario’s inner circle would soon burst into the open.
A Reunion Cut Short
The village of Conca dei Marini is built into the steep Amalfi Coast, homes crusted like jeweled barnacles on the rocky cliffs above a turquoise sea. In mid-March 2015, Nikki and Victoria looked from a balcony out onto the waves.
Generations of D’Ursos had lived and entertained in their villa there, and no other place was more identified with his family’s position in Italian society. The guest book had hundreds of signatures from visitors including Princess Diana and, earlier, Jackie Kennedy, whose visit there introduced her to Gianni Agnelli and an opportunity to water-ski far from her troubled marriage to the president of the United States. A week later, Nikki and Victoria went back to Milan to rejoin Mario, who said he’d been at a clinic in Switzerland to be treated for the cancer spreading in his lungs and liver.
When they saw him again, his manner seemed to have changed, and he was talking openly about what he would leave behind. Meeting for dinner in the Brera district, Nikki remembers Mario saying he wanted to leave her a substantial legacy. Unbeknownst to her, he had written on a single sheet of paper his last will and testament, asking that aside from five million euros for Roberto Simeone, his lover, the rest of his estate should be distributed by law. Nikki was not named. Three days later, Nikki said good-bye to Mario and flew home.
Back in the States, Nikki called Mario regularly. They spoke maybe 10 times, and she could hear him getting weaker. Then she couldn’t get through at all. It was clear Mario was ailing, but also that whoever was picking up the phone wouldn’t put him on. On June 5, 2015, Victoria called Mario’s phone and a woman answered. She was sobbing.
Victoria called her mother and delivered the news. Less than six months after Nikki found him, her father was dead.
“Are you my father?” she asked him. “I think so,” he said. Tributes were published around the world. The New York Times obituary noted that Mario was a banker at Lehman Brothers and then a public servant in the government and Italian Senate in the 1990s. “He was unique in combining his civic and corporate responsibilities with mingling in the international jet set,” it read. “He was generous and compassionate, well-known and well-loved.” There was no information about survivors. On an overcast June morning in Rome, a tabloid photographer set up shop outside the Church of San Roberto Bellarmino. A succession of shiny vehicles discharged European notables in dark suits and elegant dresses, including friends Maria Sole Agnelli, daughter of Gianni, and Fausto Bertinotti, the former head of Italy’s Communist party, as well as the deceased’s sister-in-law Inès de La Fressange, the French model and designer. Each was photographed as if arriving on the red carpet of a Hollywood premiere. At the funeral, there were whispers about a crazy American lady who might show up claiming to be the long-lost daughter of Mario D’Urso. Keep your distance, people told each other.
Nikki, Victoria, and Adriana, her youngest, arrived wearing new black dresses. Someone had told them that the funeral would be happening days later, but Nikki says she discovered the correct date from one of Mario’s housekeepers. Nikki and Adriana sat down together in the pews, while Victoria moved up to the section reserved for family, and was told she couldn’t sit there.
Nikki was seated next to a friend of Mario’s, who said to her, “This is outrageous. They are trying to keep you out. Look! Mario is in a pine box. They plan to cremate him. Go to the front. Announce you are his daughter. They can’t get away with this.”
Nikki kept her seat, and her tongue. But his words stayed with her. Over the next eight years, her life would become entangled with Mario’s network of survivors. Court battles would break out on both sides of the Atlantic. Legal bills would soar. All of this would transpire as a global pandemic erupted in Italy and turned the world upside down.
A Legacy Battle Begins
Within weeks of Mario’s funeral, the Italian press were laying out the details of his will. With the help of some lawyer friends, Nikki got a copy of the will that August.
Signed on May 16, 2015, less than three weeks before Mario’s death, and replacing the handwritten one he’d drafted, it was a detailed distribution of assets to select family members and friends, with the “residual heir” named as Francesco Serra di Cassano, the Duke of Cassano, a first cousin once removed who, with his wife, received one million euros. Roberto Simeone remained one of the largest beneficiaries. Besides five million euros, Simeone was left Andy Warhol’s Hammer and Sickle as well as works by Picasso and Italian postmodernist Mario Schifano. Serra, a journalist, declined to answer detailed questions about the case, but in an e-mail asserted his “very close” bond with his cousin Mario. Mario had organized Serra’s wedding and asked him to help produce a book about his life.
Serra said he had seen less of Mario in his final year, “but, shortly before his death, he called me, with full awareness of his state of health, to tell me that he had left instructions for me [with] a notary in Rome.” He said he knew nothing about Nikki’s existence until a few days after Mario’s death. Simeone also declined to discuss the case, though he did say he regrets that it has caused a rift in his friendship with Nikki. “I miss her,” he says.
Italian law mandates that a surviving child is entitled to at least half of an estate, and Mario’s beneficiaries stood to gain the contents of the will if they could prove he had no children. Nikki felt she had to do something. That summer, she started researching ways to get her DNA tested. She says she reached out to Simeone and asked him to send her something that might have Mario’s DNA. Not long after, a toothbrush arrived in the mail. (Simeone says he wasn’t the one who sent it.) She shipped it to a laboratory to compare with a sample of her own biology, but the results showed that whoever used the toothbrush was not related to Nikki.
The following month, the executor of Mario’s will received a letter formally notifying him that Nikki was challenging the will. Mario’s remains had been cremated, so that winter, Nikki contacted two nieces and a nephew of Mario’s. They had shunned her at first, but now that they knew they were also disinherited, they were ready to listen.
In early 2016, Nikki and her three cousins swabbed their cheeks in the presence of lawyers and one of Italy’s top DNA experts. Without any tissue samples available for Mario, they would use close relatives to attempt to determine the match. Meanwhile, the cousins agreed to join Nikki in contesting the will. Spring slipped by, then summer. Then, on November 17, 2016, the Roman daily newspaper Il Messaggero broke the story: “The D’Urso inheritance is reopened. An American: I am the daughter.” Someone had leaked the results of the DNA test to the press, and it was a match.
Nikki hadn’t found out about the results yet, because she was doing volunteer work in Ethiopia at the time. Her phone buzzed with a call from Italy. It was a reporter with Il Messaggero, wanting an exclusive interview with la figlia segreta. With her battle now in the open, Nikki relocated to Italy in late 2016 for an extended stay, moving into the D’Urso complex on Viale di Villa Grazioli, in Rome.
Mario had lived in luxury in a detached apartment there for decades. But when Nikki arrived, the apartments had been stripped almost bare, the tables, chairs, sofas, beds, paintings, and sculptures carted off to a warehouse to await distribution as part of the estate. Inside the few boxes that remained, Nikki found ephemera of Mario’s extraordinary life. Thousands of letters, photographs, press clippings. A White House Christmas card signed “fondly and affectionately” from his friend Nancy Reagan. A photo of Mario with the Pope. Many of Mario with Kissinger. An invitation to dinner at Buckingham Palace with the Prince of Wales in 2004. Then, in a pile of loose papers, she caught sight of a telegram. Dated April 12, 1965, it was addressed to Mario D’Urso, in Washington, D.C. The sender: Nannette Cavanagh, of New York, N.Y. “Mrs. Raymond Johnson has invited us to small private luncheon this Thursday for Maurice Chevalier ‘Le Voisin’ 1 oclock. If you are here will you come. RSVP subito. Love, Nannette.” Nikki was stunned. Nannette would have been three months pregnant with her at that time. Maybe, in the presence of a famous French crooner, she would have broken the news that Mario was going to be a father.
Then Nikki noticed something handwritten on the telegram. A single word, underlined twice: “NO.” Though the challenge of the estate was now a matter of public record, Nikki still found herself invited to parties from some of those in Mario’s inner circle, including at Simeone’s home.
Nikki says that she remembers throwing some used tampons in the trash at one of Simeone’s parties. About a month later, back at the house for another dinner party, she went into the kitchen and opened the freezer to get some ice for her drink. Inside, allegedly, were her tampons, preserved in a plastic bag. Nikki claims Simeone had set them aside as evidence for another DNA test that Mario’s beneficiaries hoped would show she was an impostor. Simeone says he has no memory of these events.
To win her paternity case in Italy, Nikki also had to overcome a legal obstacle in Minnesota: her adoption into a Minnesota family meant she already had a father of record. In a Scott County court, Nikki filed the paperwork to vacate her adoption, ending the parent-child relationship that had existed for a half-century. Her adoptive parents, with whom Nikki had always had a complicated relationship, did not oppose it. In May 2018, a judge ordered the adoption vacated. Meanwhile, Nikki and the three cousins were going on the offensive in Rome. Their formal challenge to the will accused Mario’s beneficiaries of an orchestrated campaign of deception and greed. It laid out the circumstances of Nikki’s discovery of Mario, their brief but intense time together, and Mario’s promise, over dinner in Milan, that Nikki would be included in his will. Then, as cancer overcame Mario, the petition described how those around him intercepted e-mails and letters from Nikki. Beyond this protective cordon around the dying Mario, the most incendiary accusation concerned the second will, drawn up 20 days before his death. By that time, the cancer had metastasized to Mario’s bones, inflicting excruciating pain for which he was heavily sedated with daily doses of morphine. Under those circumstances, could Mario execute a will that took two hours to put together and named 24 separate beneficiaries, distributing cash, artwork, and his enormous wardrobe? Nikki’s lawyers called such a thing “incomprehensible.” Citing Nikki’s matching DNA test to Mario’s relatives, the petition called for the judge to invalidate the will, seize the assets, and restore Nikki’s status as the principal heir to Mario’s estate.
In the summer of 2018, two new parties filed to intervene in Nikki’s adoption-vacation case in Scott County. One of them was Serra. The other was the woman who had relinquished her at birth 53 years before. In his affidavit, Serra asserted his own ties to Mario. He said that though he was a cousin, he was treated more like a beloved nephew.
Prepared by Serra’s attorney and signed and notarized in Newport, Rhode Island, meanwhile, Nannette Herrick’s affidavit portrayed Nikki as an intrusive individual who tracked her down and harassed her and her family, and described herself as a considerate woman who was merely obliging Nikki in her desire to know her. And she dismissed Nikki’s belief that Mario was her father as a theory. “Just as I had no right to re-insert myself as a parent into Ms. Carlson’s childhood after relinquishing the child for adoption,” Nannette wrote, “Ms. Carlson should not be able to secretly force the restoration of our parent-child relationship without my consent by filing paperwork in a sealed court proceeding, and without even providing any notice to me.” Nowhere does she mention that she had hired a private investigator to track down Nikki’s adoptive family. In early 2019, Scott County district judge Colleen G. King threw out the motions by Herrick and Serra. “Although Ms. Herrick has a legitimate interest in wanting to protect her appearances and does not want her pregnancy and illegitimate child to become public knowledge,” the judge wrote, “the Court could find Ms. Herrick waived those interests when she sought out and initiated contact with Ms. Carlson.” Nikki had won the first legal battle. With the obstacle of the adopted status cleared away, her lawyers in Rome immediately renewed the claim.
A court hearing was scheduled for February 2020. That same month, the Italian government suspended all flights to and from China. The move was futile. Within weeks, Italy was the epicenter of the West’s coronavirus pandemic.
Then, in early 2021, things lurched back to life. A new judge was on the case, and she ordered Nikki to come to court in Rome and submit to another DNA test to settle the paternity question. Someone had discovered a tissue sample taken from Mario’s lung and stored in a laboratory in Milan. Now, instead of evaluating a DNA test based on relatives, the court could compare the genetic fingerprint of the two people in question. The judge appointed her own DNA expert, who traveled to fetch the tissue sample, put it in a briefcase, and handcuffed the briefcase to her arm for the duration of the trip back to Rome. A few months later, the results came back. The DNA showed that the probability that Mario was Nikki’s father was the equivalent of 99.99976867 percent. The debate, for the purposes of the law, was over. It was after midnight, in January 2023, when the message from Rome finally arrived. Her lawyer had sent her the judge’s ruling, and on her phone Nikki skimmed the Italian legalese and spotted words that could not be clearer: the court “ascertains and declares that Nikki Carlson, born in Los Angeles, USA, is the biological daughter of Mario D’Urso, born in Naples and died on June 5, 2015 and, as a result, provides that Nikki Carlson assumes the parental surname.” In a 10-page ruling, the judge found that Nikki’s paternity had been established by the DNA tests, causing Mario’s will to be automatically revoked, because of a provision in Italian estate law meant to prevent children of the deceased from being disinherited if their existence wasn’t known or established prior to their death.
Serra was ordered to pay Nikki’s legal fees. Nikki was ordered to add “D’Urso” to her name.
It took a few weeks for the Italian tabloids to catch up with a story they had pumped for years. “Mario D’Urso is Nikki Carlson’s father,” said one. “Mario D’Urso had a daughter: his inheritance will go to Nikki Kay Carlson,” said another. The February issue of Diva e Donna, a women’s magazine, featured Nikki and her father on the cover: “The 24 million Euro inheritance: All to the secret daughter, and Bertinotti has to give back the Warhols.” Within days, letters from Nikki’s lawyers were sent to the beneficiaries. To the lover, Roberto Simeone: “Ms. Nikki Carlson hereby invites and warns Mr. Roberto Simeone to return the … legacies, namely the amount of EUR 5,000,000 … and the aforesaid paintings.” It’s not clear to Nikki whether she’ll ever see a single euro, but she says that was never the point. “She wanted to know who she was,” says Dan Johnson, a Minneapolis banker and longtime friend of Nikki’s. “She always knew she was more than someone who was just adopted. She wanted desperately to know of her origins.”
For now, Nikki is happy to abide by the one obligation handed down by the judge. Her new name has already been chosen: Maria Nicoletta D’Urso.
Tra i numerosi individui che sono stati adottati come neonati, esistono due gruppi distinti. C’è chi sente affinità con le proprie famiglie biologiche e chi no.
Molti adottati sono felici di vivere senza alcuna conoscenza dei loro antenati genetici e delle loro storie di nascita. Per altri, il bisogno di sapere diventa un’ossessione. Essi dedicano tempo e denaro considerevoli alla ricerca su siti genealogici e all’offerta di campioni di DNA per rintracciare le proprie origini. Sanno che molte di queste ricerche possono terminare nel dolore. Eppure, perseverano.
Ad un certo livello, ogni adottato riempie il vuoto della sua storia di nascita con una favola e crede che la ricerca rivelerà non una storia ordinaria di una madre incapace di crescere un bambino, ma una connessione con una famiglia che li trasporterà in una vita diversa e favolosa che hanno sempre immaginato.
Ma raramente accade.
Tranne quando succede.
L’adottata era americana, consulente e madre di due figli. Nel gennaio 2015, all’età di 49 anni, ha scritto un messaggio a un uomo italiano con l’oggetto “Fare contatto dopo 50 anni”.
“Mi chiamo Nikki Carlson“, ha scritto. “Vivo a Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stati Uniti. Sono nata il 21 settembre 1965 da Nannette Cavanagh e [un] padre non nominato, e sono stata data in adozione alla nascita. Nannette dice che tu sei mio padre.”
L’uomo che ha letto quelle parole era Mario D’Urso. Mario aveva vissuto la sua vita in un movimento perpetuo e, a 74 anni, aveva appena cominciato a rallentare.
I suoi pensieri quell’inverno si erano rivolti al suo lascito. Proveniente da una famiglia aristocratica napoletana, Mario era un banchiere e senatore in Italia, vicino agli Agnelli e una volta collaboratore di Henry Kissinger. La sua famiglia aveva accolto Jackie Kennedy durante il suo primo viaggio come First Lady nella loro villa sulla Costiera Amalfitana, un evento che ha dato il via a una lunga amicizia.
Mario era meglio conosciuto come il volto del jet set europeo degli anni ’70 e ’80. I paparazzi avevano fotografato la sua relazione con la principessa Margaret nel 1978 e avevano sfiorato come falene intorno alle sue amicizie con Audrey Hepburn, Imelda Marcos, re, presidenti e magnati. Le sue feste interminabili continuavano fino all’alba.
Nel 2011, Vanity Fair aveva onorato l’estetica perfettamente sartoriale di Mario nominandolo uno degli uomini meglio vestiti del mondo. A quel tempo era in una relazione con un uomo più giovane, sebbene la sua posizione nel croccante strato dell’élite aristocratica del Vecchio Mondo lo obbligasse a mantenere discrezione.
Fino a quel momento, nessuno in Italia sapeva che aveva una figlia, tanto meno Mario stesso.
“Mi chiamo Nikki Carlson“, ha scritto. “Vivo a Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stati Uniti. Sono nata il 21 settembre 1965 da Nannette Cavanagh e [un] padre non nominato, e sono stata data in adozione alla nascita. Nannette dice che tu sei mio padre.”
Se Mario aveva qualche dubbio, non li ha mostrati nella sua risposta via email. “Cara Nikki, grazie. Ti chiamerò nei prossimi giorni perché non mi sento bene con una terribile influenza. Naturalmente sarò felice di vederti a Roma. Rimarremo in contatto. Con affetto, Mario.”
Con amore, Mario. Per Nikki, quelle parole erano elettriche. Aveva sperato in questo per tutta la sua vita.
I primi sussurri dell’esistenza di Nikki apparvero sulla stampa scandalistica italiana il giorno del funerale di Mario nel giugno 2015. Ora la chiamano la figlia segreta.
La figlia segreta ha passato la sua vita da allora cercando di seppellire quel nome.
Nikki è ben nota a Minneapolis per il suo lavoro di consulenza e relazioni pubbliche con avvocati, politici e imprese. Ha gestito campagne politiche locali e nazionali e per 20 anni ha guidato il Partito Democratico della contea.
Quello che molti nel suo cerchio non realizzano è che è stata coinvolta in una battaglia legale transatlantica con l’élite aristocratica e politica italiana, litigando per un patrimonio valutato 20 milioni di euro.
Molti hanno liquidato la sua vicenda come una lotta per il denaro, ma Nikki dice che non è mai stato il punto. Voleva che la verità venisse a galla.
“La mia intera esistenza si basava su bugie e segreti”, dice Nikki. “Tutto questo doveva accadere.”
Nasce un Bambino
MARGARET E MARIO, gridava il titolo del Daily Express di Londra nell’agosto 1978. La sorella della regina aveva trovato rifugio sulla spiaggia da un’altra relazione turbolenta, e il suo ospite era Mario D’Urso nella villa di famiglia a Conca dei Marini, a sud di Napoli. Nonostante l’attenzione dei media su di essa, che D’Urso non fece nulla per evitare, la relazione stessa “non era niente”, dice Reinaldo Herrera, marito della designer Carolina e amico di lunga data di D’Urso.
A quel tempo Mario era un banchiere internazionale con un titolo, amici nei posti più alti e una sete insaziabile di divertimento e viaggi. Probabilmente aveva poca memoria di una breve relazione che aveva avuto a metà degli anni ’60 con la figlia ventenne di un politico di New York, mentre studiava legge alla George Washington University. Se sapesse che quell’unione li avrebbe legati per sempre è incerto.
Il padre di Nannette Cavanagh era il vicesindaco di New York City. Si era diplomata in una scuola superiore cattolica per sole ragazze ed era stata presentata dai suoi genitori come debuttante nel 1962.
Ma una figlia incinta non sposata era un problema politico per un eletto cattolico allora. Le madri che partorivano bambini “fuori dal matrimonio” erano uno scandalo, tanto che a metà del XX secolo l’adozione stessa era avvolta da un manto ufficiale di segretezza in quasi tutti gli stati (pratica che solo negli ultimi anni ha cominciato a essere smantellata).
Così la giovane Nannette fu portata in California, dove diede alla luce una figlia al Cedars of Lebanon Hospital di Los Angeles nel settembre 1965.
Fino a quel momento, nessuno in Italia sapeva che aveva una figlia, tanto meno Mario stesso.
Non si sa dove Nikki abbia trascorso i primi anni, ma fu adottata all’età di due anni da una coppia di Prior Lake, un sobborgo esterno di Minneapolis. Come era consuetudine all’epoca, venne creato un nuovo certificato di nascita che la elencava come figlia dei suoi genitori adottivi. Il certificato di nascita originale, con il nome della sua madre biologica ma non di suo padre, fu sigillato dallo stato della California e non fu visibile.
I nuovi genitori di Nikki, che gestivano una prospera impresa edile, scelsero l’adozione dopo non essere riusciti a concepire dopo il loro primo figlio. Erano conservatori e propensi alla caccia grossa e ai diritti sulle armi – tutto ciò che Nikki non era. Crescere in un ambiente di classe media, però, la rendeva infelice.
Nella valle del fiume Minnesota, la strada di Nikki terminava con una recinzione e un campo oltre. Questo era lo sfondo di un sogno ricorrente sulla sua madre biologica – la donna che l’avrebbe salvata dalla vita che non sentiva sua.
“Sognavo che il suo viso apparisse nel cielo sopra gli alberi di quel campo, e lei mi dicesse: ‘Non preoccuparti, sto arrivando a prenderti’.”
Il sogno di Nikki non era solo fantasia. Solo pochi mesi dopo che il mondo aveva goduto di una falsa storia d’amore reale in Italia, un investigatore privato stava vagando per il Minnesota alla ricerca di un bambino.
L’investigatore chiamò un avvocato locale di nome Paul Thomsen e gli raccontò questa storia: una donna di New York aveva dato in adozione un neonato e ora voleva stabilire un contatto. La ricerca lo aveva condotto a Prior Lake.
Nel 1979, Thomsen contattò i genitori adottivi di Nikki e organizzò un incontro. Ma mantennero segreta quella riunione alla loro figlia di 14 anni, e non ne parlarono fino a quando lei stessa divenne madre.
Nikki rimase incinta al college, a 20 anni, e nel 1990 era una madre single che cresceva una bambina di nome Victoria. Era più determinata che mai a rintracciare informazioni sui suoi genitori biologici, che ora avevano una nipote, ma lo stato della California rifiutò di rilasciare il suo certificato di nascita originale.
Solo dopo aver raggiunto quel punto morto i genitori adottivi di Nikki rivelarono l’incontro del 1979 con Thomsen. Nikki rimase sconvolta dal fatto che avessero tenuto nascosta quella informazione per più di un decennio. Ma era la svolta che aspettava.
Chiamò Thomsen, che le disse di scrivere una lettera al suo cliente, che non poteva nominare. Dopo averlo fatto, l’avvocato disse che avrebbe fatto passare il messaggio.
“Mi chiamo Nikki Carlson”, ha scritto. “Vivo a Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stati Uniti. Sono nata il 21 settembre 1965 da Nannette Cavanagh e [un] padre non nominato, e sono stata data in adozione alla nascita. Nannette dice che tu sei mio padre.”
Passò un anno. Poi, nel 1992, finalmente arrivò la chiamata da sua madre biologica.
“Mi sentivo trionfante”, ricorda Nikki. “La mia vita stava per cambiare. Lei mi avrebbe amato incondizionatamente e mi avrebbe aperto un mondo completamente nuovo.”
Eppure, questi incontri non sono mai così semplici. Nannette stava per sposare il suo terzo marito, George Herrick, dopo aver avuto figli dai primi due matrimoni.
Nikki e Nannette si incontrarono in un ristorante di New York City nell’ottobre 1992 e di nuovo nell’aprile 1993 a Washington, D.C.
Nikki poteva percepire che Nannette si stava allontanando. Dopo il secondo incontro, Nannette era sempre più difficile da raggiungere. Poi disse a Nikki che non voleva più avere una relazione. “Non chiamarmi mai più”, le disse.
Nikki sentì come se le avessero tolto il respiro. Per la seconda volta nella sua vita, Nannette aveva deciso di respingere sua figlia. (Nannette Herrick ha declinato ripetute richieste di commento.)
“Chi è mio padre?”, aveva chiesto Nikki a Nannette.
“Non vuoi saperlo”, fu la risposta.
Ma Nikki voleva saperlo. Ci sono voluti altri 20 anni prima che lo sapesse.
Secondo Nikki, nel gennaio 2015, uno degli ex mariti di Nannette, Arthur Kreizel, la convocò alla sua tenuta a San Miguel de Allende, in Messico, dicendo di aver appena avuto un ictus e di non voler portare con sé il nome di suo padre nella tomba. Lei prenotò immediatamente un volo e più tardi quel giorno si trovò di fronte a lui nella sua villa. Fu lì che sentì per la prima volta il nome di Mario D’Urso.
Le pagine e pagine di risultati di ricerca su Google su Mario erano sia sorprendenti che rafforzanti. Nikki sentiva una maggiore affinità con quest’uomo rispetto a sua madre biologica. (Nannette nel frattempo era inserita nei circoli sociali di Newport, Rhode Island, ritirata dal mondo delle relazioni pubbliche e occupata a partecipare a mostre canine con il suo fox terrier a pelo filo.)
I sei mesi successivi sono bruciati nella memoria di Nikki. È iniziato con una chiamata da parte di Mario una settimana dopo la sua email. Voleva vederla subito.
Nikki volò a Milano a marzo, la sua prima opportunità. Organizzarono di incontrarsi per pranzo nella hall di un hotel vicino al Duomo. Entrò, e lei si gettò tra le sue braccia. Due estranei, uno di 74 anni e l’altro di 49, abbracciati nella hall di un hotel.
Durante il pranzo, Nikki gli chiese se sapeva di avere una figlia. Lui rispose che sapeva della gravidanza, ma nient’altro. Aveva pensato, nel corso degli anni, che poteva avere un figlio da qualche parte nel mondo. “Penso di sì,” disse.
Dopo una settimana, Victoria raggiunse Nikki a Milano. Mario le presentò ai suoi numerosi parenti e amici come sua figlia e nipote. Nonostante le sue molteplici relazioni pubblicizzate con donne famose, Mario era stato scapolo per tutta la vita e non aveva altri figli.
Il loro principale referente era un assistente di Mario. Fuori dalla presenza del suo datore di lavoro, Nikki dice che il suo comportamento disponibile scompariva e il suo scetticismo riguardo questi nuovi membri della famiglia era palpabile.
All’inizio era sommesso, ma quell’ostilità tra alcuni membri della cerchia ristretta di Mario sarebbe presto esplosa apertamente.
Una riunione interrotta
Il villaggio di Conca dei Marini è costruito sulla ripida Costiera Amalfitana, con case incrostate come cirripedi ingioiellati sulle scogliere rocciose sopra un mare turchese. A metà marzo del 2015, Nikki e Victoria guardavano le onde da un balcone.
Generazioni di D’Urso avevano vissuto e ricevuto ospiti nella loro villa lì, e nessun altro luogo era più identificato con la posizione della sua famiglia nella società italiana. Il libro degli ospiti aveva centinaia di firme di visitatori, tra cui la Principessa Diana e, prima di lei, Jackie Kennedy, la cui visita lì le aveva permesso di conoscere Gianni Agnelli e l’opportunità di fare sci d’acqua lontano dal suo matrimonio travagliato con il presidente degli Stati Uniti. Una settimana dopo, Nikki e Victoria tornarono a Milano per riunirsi a Mario, che disse di essere stato in una clinica in Svizzera per essere curato per il cancro che si stava diffondendo nei suoi polmoni e nel fegato.
Quando lo videro di nuovo, il suo comportamento sembrava cambiato, e parlava apertamente di ciò che avrebbe lasciato. Incontrandosi per cena nel quartiere Brera, Nikki ricorda che Mario disse di volerle lasciare un’eredità sostanziale. A sua insaputa, aveva scritto su un singolo foglio il suo ultimo testamento, chiedendo che, a parte cinque milioni di euro per Roberto Simeone, il suo amante, il resto del suo patrimonio fosse distribuito secondo la legge. Nikki non fu nominata. Tre giorni dopo, Nikki salutò Mario e volò a casa.
Tornata negli Stati Uniti, Nikki chiamava regolarmente Mario. Parlarono forse dieci volte, e lei poteva sentirlo indebolirsi. Poi non riuscì più a contattarlo. Era chiaro che Mario stava peggiorando, ma anche che chi rispondeva al telefono non glielo passava. Il 5 giugno 2015, Victoria chiamò il telefono di Mario e rispose una donna. Stava piangendo.
Victoria chiamò sua madre e le diede la notizia. Meno di sei mesi dopo averlo trovato, il padre di Nikki era morto.
“Sei mio padre?” gli aveva chiesto. “Penso di sì,” rispose lui. I tributi furono pubblicati in tutto il mondo. Il necrologio del New York Times notò che Mario era stato un banchiere alla Lehman Brothers e poi un funzionario pubblico nel governo e nel Senato italiano negli anni ’90. “Era unico nel combinare le sue responsabilità civiche e aziendali con la frequentazione del jet set internazionale”, si leggeva. “Era generoso e compassionevole, ben noto e amato.” Non c’erano informazioni sui sopravvissuti. In una mattina di giugno nuvolosa a Roma, un fotografo di tabloid si installò fuori dalla Chiesa di San Roberto Bellarmino. Una successione di veicoli lucenti scaricava notabili europei in abiti scuri ed eleganti, tra cui gli amici Maria Sole Agnelli, figlia di Gianni, e Fausto Bertinotti, ex capo del partito comunista italiano, così come la cognata del defunto Inès de La Fressange, modella e stilista francese. Ognuno fu fotografato come se arrivasse sul red carpet di una prima hollywoodiana. Al funerale, c’erano sussurri riguardo a una pazza americana che poteva presentarsi affermando di essere la figlia perduta di Mario D’Urso. State alla larga, si dicevano l’un l’altro.
Nikki, Victoria e Adriana, la più giovane, arrivarono indossando nuovi abiti neri. Qualcuno aveva detto loro che il funerale si sarebbe tenuto giorni dopo, ma Nikki dice di aver scoperto la data corretta da una delle domestiche di Mario. Nikki e Adriana si sedettero insieme nei banchi, mentre Victoria si spostò nella sezione riservata alla famiglia, e le fu detto che non poteva sedersi lì.
Nikki era seduta accanto a un amico di Mario, che le disse: “È oltraggioso. Stanno cercando di tenerti fuori. Guarda! Mario è in una bara di pino. Hanno intenzione di cremarlo. Vai avanti. Annuncia che sei sua figlia. Non possono farla franca.”
Nikki rimase seduta e non disse nulla. Ma le sue parole le rimasero impresse. Nei successivi otto anni, la sua vita si sarebbe intrecciata con la rete dei sopravvissuti di Mario. Battaglie legali sarebbero scoppiate su entrambe le sponde dell’Atlantico. Le spese legali sarebbero aumentate vertiginosamente. Tutto questo sarebbe avvenuto mentre una pandemia globale esplodeva in Italia e sconvolgeva il mondo intero.
Una battaglia per l’eredità ha inizio
Entro poche settimane dal funerale di Mario, la stampa italiana stava svelando i dettagli del suo testamento. Con l’aiuto di alcuni amici avvocati, Nikki ottenne una copia del testamento quell’agosto.
Firmato il 16 maggio 2015, meno di tre settimane prima della morte di Mario, e sostituendo quello scritto a mano che aveva redatto, era una distribuzione dettagliata dei beni a familiari e amici selezionati, con l'”erede residuo” nominato Francesco Serra di Cassano, il Duca di Cassano, un cugino di primo grado rimosso che, insieme a sua moglie, riceveva un milione di euro. Roberto Simeone rimaneva uno dei maggiori beneficiari. Oltre a cinque milioni di euro, a Simeone furono lasciati Hammer and Sickle di Andy Warhol, opere di Picasso e del postmodernista italiano Mario Schifano. Serra, giornalista, rifiutò di rispondere a domande dettagliate sul caso, ma in un’email affermò il suo legame “molto stretto” con suo cugino Mario. Mario aveva organizzato il matrimonio di Serra e gli aveva chiesto di aiutarlo a produrre un libro sulla sua vita.
Serra disse di aver visto meno Mario nel suo ultimo anno, “ma, poco prima della sua morte, mi chiamò, pienamente consapevole del suo stato di salute, per dirmi che aveva lasciato istruzioni per me [con] un notaio a Roma.” Disse di non sapere nulla dell’esistenza di Nikki fino a pochi giorni dopo la morte di Mario. Anche Simeone rifiutò di discutere il caso, sebbene affermò di rammaricarsi che questo avesse causato una frattura nella sua amicizia con Nikki. “Mi manca,” dice.
La legge italiana impone che un figlio sopravvissuto abbia diritto ad almeno la metà di un’eredità, e i beneficiari di Mario avrebbero guadagnato il contenuto del testamento se avessero potuto provare che non aveva figli. Nikki sentiva di dover fare qualcosa. Quell’estate, iniziò a ricercare modi per farsi testare il DNA. Dice di aver contattato Simeone e gli chiese di inviarle qualcosa che potesse contenere il DNA di Mario. Poco dopo, arrivò per posta uno spazzolino da denti. (Simeone dice di non essere stato lui a inviarlo.) Lo spedì a un laboratorio per confrontarlo con un campione della propria biologia, ma i risultati mostrarono che chiunque avesse usato lo spazzolino non era imparentato con Nikki.
Il mese successivo, l’esecutore testamentario di Mario ricevette una lettera che lo notificava formalmente che Nikki stava contestando il testamento. I resti di Mario erano stati cremati, quindi quell’inverno, Nikki contattò due nipoti e un nipote di Mario. All’inizio l’avevano evitata, ma ora che sapevano di essere stati anch’essi diseredati, erano pronti ad ascoltarla.
All’inizio del 2016, Nikki e i suoi tre cugini si strofinarono le guance in presenza di avvocati e di uno dei massimi esperti di DNA d’Italia. Senza campioni di tessuto disponibili per Mario, avrebbero usato parenti stretti per tentare di determinare la corrispondenza. Nel frattempo, i cugini accettarono di unirsi a Nikki nella contestazione del testamento. Passò la primavera, poi l’estate. Poi, il 17 novembre 2016, il quotidiano romano Il Messaggero pubblicò la notizia: “L’eredità dei D’Urso è riaperta. Un’americana: io sono la figlia.” Qualcuno aveva divulgato i risultati del test del DNA alla stampa, e risultava una corrispondenza.
Nikki non aveva ancora saputo dei risultati, perché stava facendo volontariato in Etiopia in quel periodo. Il suo telefono squillò con una chiamata dall’Italia. Era un giornalista de Il Messaggero, che voleva un’intervista esclusiva con la figlia segreta. Con la sua battaglia ora alla luce del sole, Nikki si trasferì in Italia alla fine del 2016 per un soggiorno prolungato, trasferendosi nel complesso dei D’Urso in Viale di Villa Grazioli, a Roma.
Mario aveva vissuto nel lusso in un appartamento indipendente lì per decenni. Ma quando Nikki arrivò, gli appartamenti erano stati quasi completamente svuotati, i tavoli, le sedie, i divani, i letti, i quadri e le sculture portati in un magazzino in attesa di essere distribuiti come parte dell’eredità. Dentro le poche scatole rimaste, Nikki trovò efemere della straordinaria vita di Mario. Migliaia di lettere, fotografie, ritagli di stampa. Una cartolina di Natale della Casa Bianca firmata “affettuosamente” dalla sua amica Nancy Reagan. Una foto di Mario con il Papa. Molte di Mario con Kissinger. Un invito a cena a Buckingham Palace con il Principe di Galles nel 2004. Poi, in una pila di fogli sciolti, vide un telegramma. Datato 12 aprile 1965, era indirizzato a Mario D’Urso, a Washington, D.C. Il mittente: Nannette Cavanagh, di New York, N.Y. “La signora Raymond Johnson ci ha invitati a un piccolo pranzo privato questo giovedì per Maurice Chevalier ‘Le Voisin’ alle 13. Se sei qui verrai. RSVP subito. Amore, Nannette.” Nikki rimase sbalordita. Nannette sarebbe stata incinta di tre mesi di lei in quel momento. Forse, in presenza di un famoso crooner francese, avrebbe rivelato la notizia che Mario stava per diventare padre.
Poi Nikki notò qualcosa di scritto a mano sul telegramma. Una singola parola, sottolineata due volte: “NO.” Sebbene la sfida all’eredità fosse ora una questione di pubblico dominio, Nikki si trovò ancora invitata a feste da alcuni membri della cerchia ristretta di Mario, incluso a casa di Simeone.
Nikki ricorda di aver gettato alcuni tamponi usati nella spazzatura a una delle feste di Simeone. Circa un mese dopo, tornata in quella casa per un’altra cena, andò in cucina e aprì il congelatore per prendere del ghiaccio per il suo drink. Dentro, presumibilmente, c’erano i suoi tamponi, conservati in una busta di plastica. Nikki afferma che Simeone li aveva messi da parte come prova per un altro test del DNA che i beneficiari di Mario speravano mostrasse che fosse un’impostora. Simeone dice di non ricordare questi eventi.
Per vincere la sua causa di paternità in Italia, Nikki dovette anche superare un ostacolo legale in Minnesota: la sua adozione in una famiglia del Minnesota significava che aveva già un padre legale. In un tribunale della contea di Scott, Nikki presentò i documenti per annullare la sua adozione, terminando la relazione genitore-figlio che era esistita per mezzo secolo. I suoi genitori adottivi, con cui Nikki aveva sempre avuto un rapporto complicato, non si opposero. Nel maggio 2018, un giudice ordinò l’annullamento dell’adozione. Nel frattempo, Nikki e i tre cugini stavano passando all’offensiva a Roma. La loro sfida formale al testamento accusava i beneficiari di Mario di una campagna orchestrata di inganno e avidità. Descriveva le circostanze della scoperta di Mario da parte di Nikki, il loro breve ma intenso periodo insieme, e la promessa di Mario, durante una cena a Milano, che Nikki sarebbe stata inclusa nel suo testamento. Poi, mentre il cancro sopraffaceva Mario, la petizione descriveva come coloro che lo circondavano intercettavano email e lettere di Nikki. Oltre a questo cordone protettivo attorno al morente Mario, l’accusa più incendiaria riguardava il secondo testamento, redatto 20 giorni prima della sua morte. A quel punto, il cancro si era metastatizzato alle ossa di Mario, infliggendogli dolori atroci per i quali era pesantemente sedato con dosi giornaliere di morfina. In tali circostanze, Mario poteva eseguire un testamento che richiedeva due ore per essere redatto e nominava 24 beneficiari separati, distribuendo contanti, opere d’arte e il suo enorme guardaroba? Gli avvocati di Nikki definirono una cosa del genere “incomprensibile.” Citando il test del DNA di Nikki corrispondente ai parenti di Mario, la petizione chiedeva al giudice di invalidare il testamento, sequestrare i beni e ripristinare lo status di Nikki come erede principale dell’eredità di Mario.
Nell’estate del 2018, due nuove parti presentarono domanda per intervenire nel caso di annullamento dell’adozione di Nikki nella contea di Scott. Uno di loro era Serra. L’altra era la donna che l’aveva data in adozione alla nascita 53 anni prima. Nella sua dichiarazione giurata, Serra affermava i suoi legami con Mario. Diceva che, sebbene fosse un cugino, era trattato più come un nipote adorato.
Preparata dall’avvocato di Serra e firmata e notarizzata a Newport, Rhode Island, la dichiarazione giurata di Nannette Herrick ritraeva Nikki come un’individua intrusiva che l’aveva rintracciata e molestata lei e la sua famiglia, e si descriveva come una donna premurosa che stava semplicemente assecondando Nikki nel suo desiderio di conoscenza. E respingeva la convinzione di Nikki che Mario fosse suo padre come una teoria. “Proprio come non avevo il diritto di reinserirmi come genitore nell’infanzia della signora Carlson dopo aver rinunciato al bambino per adozione,” scriveva Nannette, “la signora Carlson non dovrebbe essere in grado di ripristinare segretamente la nostra relazione genitore-figlio senza il mio consenso presentando documenti in un procedimento giudiziario sigillato, e senza nemmeno darmi alcun preavviso.” Non menziona mai che aveva assunto un investigatore privato per rintracciare la famiglia adottiva di Nikki. All’inizio del 2019, il giudice distrettuale della contea di Scott Colleen G. King respinse le mozioni di Herrick e Serra. “Sebbene la signora Herrick abbia un legittimo interesse a voler proteggere le sue apparenze e non voglia che la sua gravidanza e il figlio illegittimo diventino di pubblico dominio,” scriveva il giudice, “il tribunale potrebbe concludere che la signora Herrick abbia rinunciato a tali interessi quando ha cercato e avviato il contatto con la signora Carlson.” Nikki aveva vinto la prima battaglia legale. Con l’ostacolo dello status adottivo eliminato, i suoi avvocati a Roma rinnovarono immediatamente il reclamo.
Un’udienza in tribunale fu fissata per febbraio 2020. Quello stesso mese, il governo italiano sospese tutti i voli da e per la Cina. La mossa fu inutile. Entro poche settimane, l’Italia era l’epicentro della pandemia di coronavirus dell’Occidente.
Poi, all’inizio del 2021, le cose ripresero vita. Un nuovo giudice era sul caso, e ordinò a Nikki di presentarsi in tribunale a Roma e di sottoporsi a un altro test del DNA per risolvere la questione della paternità. Qualcuno aveva scoperto un campione di tessuto prelevato dal polmone di Mario e conservato in un laboratorio a Milano. Ora, invece di valutare un test del DNA basato sui parenti, il tribunale poteva confrontare l’impronta genetica delle due persone in questione. Il giudice nominò il proprio esperto di DNA, che viaggiò per recuperare il campione di tessuto, lo mise in una valigetta e si ammanettò la valigetta al braccio per tutta la durata del viaggio di ritorno a Roma. Pochi mesi dopo, arrivarono i risultati. Il DNA mostrava che la probabilità che Mario fosse il padre di Nikki era l’equivalente del 99,99976867 percento. Il dibattito, ai fini della legge, era concluso. Era dopo mezzanotte, nel gennaio 2023, quando finalmente arrivò il messaggio da Roma. Il suo avvocato le aveva inviato la sentenza del giudice, e sul suo telefono Nikki scorse il legalese italiano e individuò parole che non potevano essere più chiare: il tribunale “accerta e dichiara che Nikki Carlson, nata a Los Angeles, USA, è la figlia biologica di Mario D’Urso, nato a Napoli e deceduto il 5 giugno 2015 e, di conseguenza, dispone che Nikki Carlson assuma il cognome paterno.” In una sentenza di 10 pagine, il giudice stabilì che la paternità di Nikki era stata stabilita dai test del DNA, causando l’annullamento automatico del testamento di Mario, a causa di una disposizione nella legge sulle successioni italiane destinata a prevenire che i figli del defunto venissero diseredati se la loro esistenza non era conosciuta o stabilita prima della morte.
Serra fu condannato a pagare le spese legali di Nikki. Nikki fu obbligata ad aggiungere “D’Urso” al suo nome.
Ci sono volute alcune settimane perché i tabloid italiani si aggiornassero su una storia che avevano alimentato per anni. “Mario D’Urso è il padre di Nikki Carlson,” diceva uno. “Mario D’Urso aveva una figlia: la sua eredità andrà a Nikki Kay Carlson,” diceva un altro. Il numero di febbraio di Diva e Donna, una rivista femminile, presentava Nikki e suo padre in copertina: “L’eredità da 24 milioni di euro: tutto alla figlia segreta, e Bertinotti deve restituire i Warhol.” Nel giro di pochi giorni, furono inviate lettere dagli avvocati di Nikki ai beneficiari. Al amante, Roberto Simeone: “La signora Nikki Carlson invita e avverte il signor Roberto Simeone a restituire i … lasciti, ovvero l’importo di EUR 5.000.000 … e i suddetti dipinti.” Non è chiaro a Nikki se vedrà mai un solo euro, ma dice che non è mai stato questo il punto. “Voleva sapere chi fosse,” dice Dan Johnson, un banchiere di Minneapolis e amico di lunga data di Nikki. “Ha sempre saputo di essere più di qualcuno che era solo adottato. Voleva disperatamente conoscere le sue origini.”
Per ora, Nikki è felice di rispettare l’unico obbligo imposto dal giudice. Il suo nuovo nome è già stato scelto: Maria Nicoletta D’Urso.
