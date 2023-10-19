Collaboration and innovation: insights from Intesa Sanpaolo’s Marketing & Communication Days

Three years of team work to reach important results with our 11 Ceo of International Banks Network thanks to proper strategies in our countries. Very proud of achievements. On October 11TH and 12TH, the second edition of the Marketing & Communication Days of the Intesa Sanpaolo International Subsidiary Banks Division (in the picture, Renato Vichi; Group Head Institutional Affairs and External Communication) was held in Milan, a meeting attended by the Marketing Communication Managers from the 11 foreign banks of the Group and more than 80 colleagues from the 12 countries of the ISBD network and Italy.

“The data confirms that our success is not just the result of individual efforts, but rather the result of synergistic and constant collaboration” said Alex Resch, head of ISBD Retail & Wealth Management, “We had the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics, from new developments in neuromarketing to trends in media and the use of new technologies to communicate to clients: we were inspired by experts in different fields, and this diversity of perspectives can only enrich our business strategies”.