Luca Bovalino appointed CEO of all Parking Business Line North America

FAAC Group, Italian multinational leader in the sector of automation of vehicle and pedestrian access and revenue control systems, appointed Luca Bovalino, CEO of HUB Parking Technology North America, as CEO of all the Parking Business Line in North America, which includes HUB Parking Technology, TIBA Parking Solutions, Signature Control Systems (SCS) and Automated Time Instruments (ATI).



Mr. Bovalino will lead the largest and fastest growing Parking Solution Powerhouse in North America consisting of HUB Parking, TIBA LLC, SCS and ATI. His appointment will accelerate synergies and integration between the organizations under one leadership, further strengthening FAAC corporate commitment to the business and financial stability.

The goal of the new organization is to increase the Company market leadership in technology, quality, and services, while offering North American parking operators consistent solutions and the best customer experience.

The integration of the aforementioned parking teams was carefully phased, in order to smooth processes, identify areas of collaboration, and guide opportunities that would require cross-functional attention.



“Earlier this year, we have enthusiastically welcomed TIBA and their valued partners onboard. Along the past few months, we have reconfirmed the organization’s extensive experience, high level of customer service, and solid expertise of the market. Today, we believe that consolidating the leadership will bring more short-term benefits to our customers, and bolster our capability to meet the future needs of the parking community.” says Luca Cervato, Parking Business Unit Director.