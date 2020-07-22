Exclusive Networks, società che opera nel settore della sicurezza informatica e in soluzioni cloud, ha reso nota la nomina di Laurence Galland come vice president human resources.
Nell’azienda questo tipo di carica che Galland opererà a livello globale è inedita.
Laurence Galland possiede oltre 15 anni di esperienza nel recruiting e nell’HR business partnering e viene dall’azienda francese di commerce marketing Criteo.
Exclusive Networks, Laurence Galland vice president human resources
