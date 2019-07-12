HUB Parking Technology North America welcomes new General Manager onboard

Effective July 1st, 2019, Luca Bovalino has been designated General Manager of HUB Parking Technology North America (USA, Canada) replacing John Lovell who will retire as of October 4, 2019, but will be assisting in the transition of Luca to this role.

Luca is a dual Italian and American citizen, is multi lingual and holds a MD, Economics and Business Administration, University of Turin, Italy. Luca now comes to us from Magneti Marelli Holding North America where he was most recently the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development and previously the CEO of Magneti Marelli Powertrain North America since 2012. Before joining Magneti Marelli he was for 8 years with FIAMM SpA covering roles of increasing responsibility ranging from Global EVP of Purchasing to CEO of the Stand-By Division for North America.

Luca’s career started in Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) as a Senior Consultant in the area of business processes reengineering and automation for large multinational corporations.

Luca will be spending his first transition weeks at FAAC SpA in Bologna and visiting our manufacturing plants before arriving permanently in Warrendale HQ in the USA in August.

John Lovell, to whom we are thankful for managing this transition in advance, will retain a role in management support during the transition period and will be assisting in integrating Luca into the HUB family in the coming months.

We want to thank John for over 40 successful years in the parking industry and as General Manager in HUB USA and Canada since 2015. We also congratulate Luca on his appointment and wish him many years of success.

