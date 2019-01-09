Borsa:Europa apre positiva,Londra +0,79%

Notice: Undefined index: HTTP_USER_AGENT in /home/lamesc6/public_html/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 105
Bene anche Francoforte (+0,75%)
Apertura in rialzo per le principali borse europee. Londra guadagna lo 0,79% a 6.916 punti al pari di Parigi, a quota 4.811 punti. Bene anche Francoforte, in rialzo dello 0,75% a 10.884 punti.
ANSA