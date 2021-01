Assicurazioni Generali has a higher solvency ratio compared with its European peers, the best operating margin in non-life insurance and limited exposure to claims related to the coronavirus pandemic, Berenberg says. Compared with its competitors, the Italian insurer also offers the second-highest dividend yield, the bank says. “In our view, Generali stands out with its very attractive risk reward, as it offers a total return of 32%,” it says.

