World Press Freedom Day: Salute to Journalists Who Struggle to Uncover Truth and Defy Repression and Terrorism

On the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, I’d like to pay a tribute to the world’s journalists who are struggling to uncover the truth and provide people with information with complete impartiality and professionalism.

Today’s challenges facing journalism require us to declare our complete bias in favour of the press’s part, which defies suppression and terrorism and makes the ultimate sacrifice for its adherence to the spirit and principles of the free press.

The world is called upon now more than ever to take public positions in support of freedom of the press, as this represents support for good governance and for the right of societies and peoples to knowledge.

In this context, all governments, international organizations and press unions should unite to prevent violations of freedoms, especially press freedoms in countries with undemocratic governments or areas of armed conflict in particular.

Adopting repressive policies against the press, bringing prosecution and groundless accusations against journalists and media professionals and subjecting them to cruel torture, as is happening in Yemen, call for a firm stance from the UN and the world’s governments and the press unions, criminalizing all these violations and holding their perpetrators accountable.

Yemen, just like other countries witnessing similar coups, has become free from the press, and this is considered a serious decline of basic human rights and freedoms, which must be addressed by all possible means.

The coup led by ousted president Saleh and the Houthi militia has infringed everything related to the press and the media in a way that confirms that we are facing a state of brutality against any manifestation of freedom.

In Yemen, there are more than 18 journalists being subjected to physical and physiological torture and various forms of violations, including the denial of visits.

In the era of the militia, Yemen has turned into a big prison, so the world must have a clear position against this injustice and terrorism.

The lack of a free press encourages autocrats to continue their repressive policies and crack down on human rights without a sense of responsibility. Therefore, I call for protecting the rights of journalists in the world and ensuring their free and professional work.